KFL&A Public Health identifies significant COVID-19 increase; 117 COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 117 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region over the weekend, as well as a new death.

The new death marks the 12th death from COVID-19 since the pandemic.

97 of the 117 cases are in the Kingston area.

Known active cases in the region saw an increase, it's now at 337.

22 people are in the hospital with the virus. 11 people are in the intensive care unit. Nine are on ventilators.

In a press release on Monday, the KFL&A Public Health Unit says it identifies the increase of COVID-19 cases. They say the increase is being caused by the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health for the region, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, says the region continues to prioritize COVID-19 measures.

"Because of the high vaccination rates in our community, we have managed to keep schools and workplaces open." Dr. Oglaza said in an audio statement. "Now we must prioritize measures to stabilize cases in the region."

Dr. Oglaza went on to outline some of the key priorities as the region tries to deal with the increase.

"Moving forward, our key priorities will be immunizing vulnerable populations. Especially younger individuals who have not yet been vaccinated. Continue case and contact management, particularly in the school settings, and strongly recommend active screening in public places and work places, and testing for COVID-19."

When it comes to vaccines, 87.6 per cent of the eligible population (aged 5 and over) have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 82.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.