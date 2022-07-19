KFL&A Public Health issues heat warning for South Frontenac, and surrounding
KFL&A Public Health issues heat warning for South Frontenac, Plevna, Sharbot Lake, Sydenham, Tamworth, Bon Echo Park, and Denbigh.
As o today, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region due to high heat and humidex levels. Daytime high temperatures are expected to reach 31 degrees with humidex values in the upper 30's.
A combination of heat and high humidity can be hazardous to your health. Conditions during high heat and humidity have had the potential to cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and some cases of death.
A heat warning was issued by Environment Canada when the forecasted maximum temperature is expected to be much higher or lower
Kingston Transit temporarily reducing services effective July 21Effective Thursday, July 21, Kingston Transit will temporarily reduce service on select routes in order to continue to provide high-quality, efficient service for the whole of the system.
5 Tips to keep your furry friend safe this summerWith temperatures soaring, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society want to remind pet families to keep the safety of their furry friends top of mind.
Second outbreak declared at Providence CareA second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Sydenham 3, a resident home area at Providence Manor, after four patients tested positive for the virus.
Petawawa Container Market hosting Youth Entrepreneur MarketThe Town of Petawawa will be hosting a youth entrepreneur market at the Petawawa Container Market on Friday, August 12th from noon to 4:00 p.m.
Be aware of the effects of extreme heatHot weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit would like to offer some tips to stay cool during this time.
Tender awarded for Athens long-term care facilityThe Maple View Lodge Long-term Care Home capital redevelopment tender has been awarded to McDonald Brothers Construction.
Traffic Blitz leads to 127 speeding ticketsThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police conducted a one-day traffic blitz on Highway 17 which focused mainly on aggressive driving behaviours.
Zucchini 500 races this SundayZucchini 500 races take place at farmers' markets across the continent. Every race at every market is different. Locally, it was designed to be a celebration of creativity and fun.
Portable OutReach Care Hub coming to KingstonUnited Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, and Kingston Community Health Centres, along with other community organizers are launching a new Portable OutReach Care Hub (PORCH).