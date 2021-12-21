KFL&A Public Health reporting 141 new COVID-19 cases

The KFL&A Public Health Unit reporting 141 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Known active cases have now gone up to 1,574.

There are also three new COVID-19 outbreaks.

24 people are in the hospital with the virus, 13 people are in the intensive care unit, 10 are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, nearly 90 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 83 per cent have two doses.