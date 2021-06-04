iHeartRadio
KFL&A Public Health reporting four new cases of COVID-19

Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

One new variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has been identified. 

Known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 16. 

Three people remain in hospital with the virus, all three of them are in the intensive care unit, one of them is on a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, over 67 percent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

 

