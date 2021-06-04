KFL&A Public Health reporting four new cases of COVID-19
Four new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
One new variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has been identified.
Known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 16.
Three people remain in hospital with the virus, all three of them are in the intensive care unit, one of them is on a ventilator.
On the vaccination front, over 67 percent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
4 new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) June 3, 2021
Female under 10, close contact
Female 30s, close contact
Male under 10, close contact
Male 30s, under investigation.
1 new VOC case (previously reported)
16 active cases. pic.twitter.com/eRJGJWMZVK