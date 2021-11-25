KFL&A Public Health reporting new COVID-19 death for second straight day

KFL&A Public Health is reporting a new death from COVID-19 for the second straight day.

It is the eight death from COVID-19 in KFL&A since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, 40 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

A new outbreak was also declared, this time at John Graves Simcoe Public School, with three active cases.

There are a total of 15 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

The number of known active cases went up, it's now at 234.

13 people are in the hospital with the virus, eight of them are in the intensive care unit, six of them are on ventilators.