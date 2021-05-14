KFL&A Public Health reporting nine new cases of COVID-19

KINGSTON, ONT -- Nine new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

Nine new variants of concern have also been identified.

The number of known active cases in the region has gone down, it's now at 102.

Five people remain in hospital with the virus, two of them are in the intensive care unit, one of them is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 100-thousand first doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the region.