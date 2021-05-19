KFL&A Public Health reporting nine new cases of COVID-19

Nine new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

The number of known active cases has gone down again, it's now at 66.

There is one new hospitalization in the region. Four people are now in hospital with the virus, three of them are in the intensive care unit, all three of them are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, after hitting 50 percent of the adult population getting their first dose, that number has now moved to over 51 percent of the population having their first dose.