KFL&A Public Health reporting one new case of COVID-19

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region.

Six new variants of concern from previously confirmed cases have also been identified.

Known active cases in the area went up, it's now at nine.

Two people are in hospital with the virus, one of them is in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 76 per cent of the adult population received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 24 per cent are fully vaccinated.