KFL&A Public Health reporting seven new cases of COVID-19

Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

Nine new variants of concern have been identified from previously reported cases.

Known active cases in the region saw another decrease, it's now at 60.

Four people remain in hospital with the virus, three of them are in the intensive care unit, all three of them are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, over 52 per cent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.