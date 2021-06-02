KFL&A Public Health reporting three new cases of COVID-19

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

One new variant of concern from a previously reported case has been identified.

The number of known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 11.

Three people are in hospital with the virus, all three of them are in the intensive care unit, one of them is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 65 percent of adults have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.