KFL&A Public Health reporting three new cases of COVID-19

Covid19

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

One new variant of concern from a previously reported case has been identified. 

The number of known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 11. 

Three people are in hospital with the virus, all three of them are in the intensive care unit, one of them is on a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, over 65 percent of adults have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

 

