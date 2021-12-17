KFL&A Public Health reports 198 new COVID-19 cases

Here's the latest look at the COVID-19 situation in the KFL&A region.

198 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Thursday. That increases the number of known active cases to 1,272.

There are three new school outbreaks.

25 people are in the hospital with the virus, 14 of them are in the intensive care unit, 11 are on ventilators.

When it comes to vaccines, over 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.