KFL&A Public Health reports 216 new COVID-19 cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the region went over 200.

216 new cases of COVID-19 was reported, increasing the number of known active cases to 1,186.

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were also reported.

28 people are in the hospital with the virus, 13 of them are in the intensive care unit, nine are on ventilators.

When it comes to vaccines, over 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.