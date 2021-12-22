KFL&A Public Health reports 81 new COVID-19 cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the KFL&A region is below 100.

81 new cases are being reported.

One new COVID-19 outbreak has been added.

Known active cases in the region is at 1,539.

25 people are in the hospital with the virus, 13 people are in the intensive care unit, 10 are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, nearly 90 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 83 per cent have two doses.