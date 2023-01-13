KFL&A Public Health reports high price to eating healthy

KFL&A Public Health report In 2022, the cost to eat healthy for a family of four (two adults, two children) in the KFL&A region was approximately $1099 per month. Data was collected by KFL&A Public Health as they are responsible for monitoring food affordability in the region.

"Our food costing has shown repeatedly that households on low incomes or social assistance struggle to put healthy food on the table and cover other living expenses after paying rent," said Tracy McDonough, Registered Dietitian at KFL&A Public Health. "Being unable to afford healthy food can have serious negative impacts on physical and mental health for adults, children and youth."

They say that approximately, 11% of households in the KFL&A region live with food insecurity, meaning they cannot afford to buy the food they want and need for good health. KFL&A adds that everyone deserves the right to adequate, healthy, safe, affordable and culturally appropriate food. When beginning to find a solution, they say that income-based strategies are required to address poverty, which is the root cause of food insecurity.

