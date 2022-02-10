iHeartRadio
KFL&A Public Health reports new death from COVID-19

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region. 

30 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic. 

Public health is reporting 122 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

The number of known high-risk active cases are at 309. 

12 people are in the hospital with the virus, six people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, nearly 92 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 87 per cent have two doses. 

Of those eligible for a booster, over 66 per cent have at least three doses. 

