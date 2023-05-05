KFL&A Public Health unveils revamped bilingual website update

KFL&A Public Health has launched an update to its website that features a modern design, made to streamline user navigation and enhance search engine functionality, allowing users to quickly access information. The updated website has been designed based on extensive input from residents, partners, and public health staff, ensuring that users can easily find, access, and share information and resources.

"We take great pride in introducing our newly updated website to our residents and community partners," said Dr. Oglaza, medical officer of health at KFL&A Public Health. "The website will continue to be your trusted source for public health information."

The updated website includes new features to ensure a smooth transition for online users. Some of the changes are the following:

- General public health information in both official languages.

- A new "I Want To" feature that makes reporting issues, registering for programs, accessing records, and booking appointments more accessible.

- Clear, easy to understand headings and content to access what is being searched for quickly.

- Responsive design that offers the same website look on a mobile phone, tablet, and desktop computer.

"We are pleased with the upgrades we have implemented to enhance our interaction with residents and partners. A website is a constantly evolving platform, and user feedback is essential to drive improvements and introduce new features," said Ahmed Amin, communications manager at KFL&A Public Health. "We encourage users to share their thoughts through the site feedback link which can be found in the footer on every page of the site."

KFL&A Public Health says they will continue to meet resident and partner needs by updating the website continuously, based on community feedback and new emerging public health data and initiatives.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all agency staff for their efforts and commitment. I would like to especially mention our communications team who led the project and the information technology team who ensured a seamless launch," said Dr. Oglaza.

Visitors can view the new website and share their thoughts through the site feedback link on each page, by visiting kflaph.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray