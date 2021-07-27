iHeartRadio
19°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

KFL&A region continues trend of zero new cases

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Another day of the KFL&A Public Health Unit reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 

There remains only one known active case of COVID-19.

One person is in hospital with the virus, they are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, over 68 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 81 per cent have their first dose. 

12

Check out the latest Songs