KFL&A region continues trend of zero new cases
Another day of the KFL&A Public Health Unit reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
There remains only one known active case of COVID-19.
One person is in hospital with the virus, they are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.
On the vaccination front, over 68 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 81 per cent have their first dose.
No new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) July 26, 2021
1 active case.
.
.
71.7% of kids 12 to 17 have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Let's try to get to 90% fully vaxxed before school starts! Walk ins are welcome all day. Find clinic hours and locations at https://t.co/ezxFErCUki pic.twitter.com/lH6nU7UMBC