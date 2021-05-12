KFL&A reporting seven new cases of COVID-19

Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by KFL&A Public Health.

15 newly-confirmed variants of concern are also being reported.

The number of known active cases has gone down, it's now at 128.

Four people are in hospital with the virus, two of them are in the intensive care unit, one of them is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 46 percent of the population in the KFL&A region has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.