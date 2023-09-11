KFL&A United Way announce $3.82M fall fundraising goal

United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington have announced that it will aim to raise $3,820,000 during its annual fall fundraising campaign. The fundraising goal was revealed at St. Lawrence College by 2023 Campaign Chair Colonel Sonny Hatton, with more than 250 community members attending in person for the announcement.

"Kickoff is always an exciting event," said Colonel Sonny Hatton, 2023 United Way Campaign Chair. "Our Campaign Cabinet volunteers have been hard at work since early in the year, laying the groundwork for a strong campaign. I am excited to work with my fellow volunteers and community members to make the 2023 campaign a great success."

The group explains that the 2023 Campaign Goal represents a slight increase over last year's goal and reflects the continued and growing needs in the community. The annual campaign raises funds that are then invested locally in programs that support people in vulnerable situations. As the effects of the pandemic persist and costs rise, United Way KFL&A says they continue to work collaboratively with agencies and community partners as a unifying force to tackle complex social issues including homelessness, food security, addictions, and mental health.

"It is estimated that one in four Canadians are using, or will need to use, charitable services over the next year for basic necessities. In many instances, individuals are accessing multiple services just to meet day-to-day needs such as food and shelter," said Col. Hatton. "As the needs continue to grow and agencies work to keep up, we need to support each other. The theme of this year's campaign is Stronger Together, because when this community unites for a common cause, there is nothing we cannot achieve."

Volunteers representing workplaces in the community shared their individual campaign goals at the kick-off and the events they have planned including BBQs, bake sales, food truck lunches and most importantly personalized employee giving.

"We are grateful for the support of so many workplaces throughout the community and I'm looking forward to attending events, meeting donors and volunteers and working together to support this amazing community," added Col. Hatton.

This year's campaign will also receive a boost from the renewal of two Leadership Challenge Grants announced earlier this summer. Paul and Ray Di Rinaldo at RDR Wealth Management have stepped up to offer the Leadership Challenge Grant this year and donors who give at the Leadership level, giving $1,200 or more for the first time, will have their donation matched to a maximum amount. Donors who are already "Leaders of the Way" and add at least 10% to their previous year's gift will also see their increased donation matched under the Leadership Grant.

The other renewed grant, the Women United Challenge Grant, is generously donated by Jessica Bayne Hogan and specifically encourages women to donate at the leadership level, matching their gifts as well. The Women United Challenge Grant was offered in 2021 and 2022 and helped increase donations by women Leaders significantly.

"We are incredibly grateful for Paul and Ray Di Rinaldo's and Jessica Bayne Hogan's leadership and support to this year's campaign," said Col. Hatton. "We are asking community members who are financially able to show their support by investing, or continuing to invest, in their community and to increase their gift if they can."

The 11-week campaign wraps up on November 24th, 2023. For more information and updates, please visit www.unitedwaykfla.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray