KFL&A United Way to recognized frontline non-profit workers

The United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington is participating in a celebration of frontline workers, during the first ever non-profit Appreciation Week in Ontario from February 14 - 20, 2022.

In a news release, the United Way says the new recognition of Ontario's nonprofit sector and its workers is based on legislation to recognize nonprofit workers and organizations by the Government of Ontario, and was championed by MPP Daisy Wai and the Bhayana Family Foundation.

The week-long event celebrates the roll nonprofits and workers play in creating and maintaining healthy, vibrant, and inclusive communities across the province.

President and CEO of United Way KFL&A, Bhavana Varma, says, "In KFL&A our community agencies, staff and volunteers in the non-profit sector have continued essential services throughout the pandemic - and in many cases increased services due to demand – everything from seniors support, meal programs, shelters, mental health supports and so much more to help those most impacted by COVID-19," she states. "Like all of us, agencies are facing fatigue, working hard to ensure they can continue to serve residents. They need our support and appreciation, and that is what this week is all about."

Nearly 58,000 nonprofits help to create health and thriving communities in Ontario, with nearly 850,000 workers dedicated to serving, connecting, and supporting residents in communities like KFL&A.

United way KFL&A hopes community members will take some time during this week to recognize the important work being done each and every day by these agencies and workers. They are encouraging residents to spread the message using #NonprofitAppreciationWeek

For more information about Non-profit Appreciation Week visit https://bhayanafoundation.org/take-action/

United Way Kingston Frontenac Lennox & Addington works closely with the community to ensure that people have the opportunity to reach their full potential and live with hope, dignity and a sense of belonging. This vision is realized by building on deep-rooted local community knowledge and relationships to empower people to make an impact.