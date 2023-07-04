KFL&A warns of recent drug poisonings in local area

KFL&A Public Health has issued an alert to warn residents about a recent rise in drug-involved poisonings and associated symptoms within the KFL&A region. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has also issued a public alert today in relation to a similar increase noted in their area.

Recent information provided by service providers in the KFL&A region indicates a rise in drug-involved poisonings in the past several days. The Health Unit says this sudden increase in reported drug-related adverse events is of significant concern.

While KFL&A Public Health does not have confirmation of the substance(s) related to these drug poisonings, increasing reports of suspected drug poisoning may be the result of new or toxic drugs being introduced to the area. They say information indicates high potency opioids and other heavily sedating drugs like benzodiazepines, are increasingly present in the unregulated drug supply in Ontario.

Public Health says the unregulated drug supply is unpredictable and drug poisonings are increasingly complicated. Additionally, they say it is vital that people do not use drugs alone and 9-1-1 is called immediately for emergency medical care when drug poisoning is suspected.

KFL&A Public Health urges people to:

- Avoid using alone.

- Avoid using more than one drug at a time, including alcohol.

- Go slow. The quality of unregulated drugs is unpredictable.

- Get a free naloxone kit and training.

- Seek emergency medical treatment if you, or someone you are with, experience symptoms of an overdose.

The symptoms of an overdose are as follows:

- Skin feeling cold and clammy.

- Fingernails or lips turning blue.

- Body is very limp.

- The person cannot wake up.

- Deep snoring or gurgling sounds.

- Breathing is very slow, erratic, or has stopped.

- Pupils appear very small.

For information on harm reduction visit the KFL&A Public Health website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray