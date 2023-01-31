KFPL and Queen’s Centre for Neuroscience Studies host 'Brain Storm' sessions

The Kingston Frontenac Public Library is delivering a new nine-session series in collaboration with the Centre for Neuroscience Studies at Queen’s University. Those in attendance will learn about a variety of topics including neurodiversity, medical robotics, epilepsy, perception, depression, anxiety, meditation, brain ultrasounds and the mind-gut connection.

Sessions will be conducted out of the KFPL's downtown Central Branch. Each session will run from a half-hour to an hour, starting at 6:30 p.m. for the coming months. Some dates will feature multiple topics of discussion.

"The brain is infinitely complex. Fortunately for our community, we’ll have a great roster of researchers to help us unpack how it works," said Jake Miller, Librarian in charge of Adult Programming at the KFLP "Understanding our minds helps us understand who we are and how and why we think, act, and feel the way we do."

Registration is now open for the February 13th and February 27th Brain Storm events. On February 13th they will discuss the Neuroscience of Perception, Cognition, Emotion and Behaviour. The next session is on February 27th and that will cover Gut-Brain Connection and Robotics Research.

Those interested can register at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7933132. Registration for March and April sessions will open in the coming weeks.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray