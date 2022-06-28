KFPL: Decluttering your space

Given how much time people have spent in their own homes over the course of the pandemic, many may be feeling unorganized or cluttered in their homes.

The head of Popped Closet Organizing will be at the Kingston Frontenac Public Library's Isabel Turner Branch on July 8 for a "Decluttering 101" workshop.

The event is happening on July 8, 2022, at 2 p.m., with registration required.

Taylor will provide an in-depth session on organizing home spaces. At the in-person event, she will use physical examples to demonstrate exactly how you can perfect your space.

“Living space is also becoming our work space,” said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. “HavingJocelyn present an organizing session at the library is not only timely but will provide essential information for anyone spending a chunk of their day at home. Organizing can be an art, and Kingston Frontenac is lucky to have a professional like Jocelyn share her expertise to make our spaces more livable.”

