The Kingston Frontenac Public Library will be hosting another session of "Health Compass," this one will focus on hearing loss and rehabilitation. Allison De La Lis of the Kingston Ear Institute will give a talk on hearing loss, protection, and rehabilitation.

Statistics Canada estimates 54% of Canadians aged 40 to 79 have hearing loss. In the first session of the two part series, KFPL invites you to explore the basic anatomy and function of the human ear, as it relates to hearing.

De La Lis will also be discussing various typers of damage that can be sustained by ear and how these relate to hearing loss.

The event will take place March 30th, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m, anyone interested in participating can head to the Kingston Frontenac Public Library's website, or by clicking here: https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/6138547.