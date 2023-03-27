KFPL hosts reading and Q&A with Kingston author Iain Reid

The Kingston Frontenac Public Library (KFPL) and Queen's University Library are inviting residents to join them for an in-person reading and question and answer session with Iain Reid, one of Kingston’s impressive literary stars.

Organizers explain that Reid’s books, including We Spread, Foe, The Truth About Luck, One Bird's Choice and I'm Thinking of Ending Things, are a fascinating journey into the human psyche, exploring themes like love, loss, identity and the mysteries of the universe. Reid’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things was recently adapted as a Netflix film.

"KFPL and our partners at Queen's have been thrilled to present sessions with some of Canada’s best authors over the last year," said Jake Miller, Librarian and organizer of Adult Programming. "This is the first in-person instalment of our Bookmarks Series and we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than with one of our region's literary giants."

The event will be held on March 31st, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Central Branch, Meeting Room 1. Registration is required to attend. Register online at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/8117126 or by calling 613-549-8888.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray