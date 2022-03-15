KFPL offering beading workshop with Liv Rondeau

The Kingston Frontenac Public Library will be offering a hands-on workshop featuring artist Liv Rondeau, creating an opportunity to learn how to ue traditional beading techniques to make a keychain.

Indigenous beadwork is as beautiful as it is meaningful, possessing a long history of artistic and cultural signifcance. Long before colonization, Indigenous peoples used beads made of natural materials like bones, stone and shells. European settlers introduced glass beads, which Indigenous artists made their own. Today, Indigenous beadwork is a beautiful celebration of culture.

“KFPL is thrilled to have Liv Rondeau lead a beading session with us,” said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. “There is so much community interest in Indigenous beading techniques, and our last session filled up fast! These events let learners speak directly to event leaders about the techniques and meanings related to the creation. As a result, attendees come away with knowledge and a practical skill.”

Registration for the event is now open on the KFPL website, which is happening April 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. The workshop is being held virtually, and limited to 20 participants.

You can also register by calling 613-549-888.