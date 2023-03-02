KFPL partners with Ontario library system expanding eBook learning
KFPL is partnering with Burlington, Hamilton, London, Mississauga and Ottawa Public Libraries to provide greater access to eBooks and eAudiobooks through OverDrive and its app, Libby.
"Our partnership with these excellent Ontario library systems supports the work we all do to promote literacy and provide a breadth of resources for our communities," said Kimberly Sutherland Mills, Director, Service Design and Delivery. "While we are always growing our own digital collections, now library users can enjoy even more eBooks and eAudiobooks on one user-friendly platform."
KFPL’s reciprocal lending agreement with these libraries took effect on March 1st, 2023. Library users can access the digital shelves at Burlington, Hamilton, London, Mississauga and Ottawa, in doing so,
unlocking more than 300,000 books, all by using a KFPL library card number and PIN.
KFPL returned to OverDrive as its eBook and eAudiobook provider in January 2023. Anyone with a valid KFPL membership can use it to borrow eBooks, eAudiobooks, and digital magazines. Access can be made to the OverDrive collection in the following ways:
- On the web at https://kfpl.overdrive.com
- On an eReader
- through OverDrive’s mobile app, Libby, and the libbyapp.com website
Library cards are free for anyone who lives in the city of Kingston or Frontenac County.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
