KFPL’s Genealogy drop-In sessions return for spring

The search for one’s roots is a journey that can be both rewarding and challenging, but the Kingston Frontenac Public Library says they are here to help. The Genealogy Drop-In program is back, offering six weekly sessions where participants can get expert assistance from Anne Hall, Local History Librarian, and members of the Kingston Branch of Ontario Ancestors (formerly the Ontario Genealogical Society).

This program offers six weekly opportunities for amateur genealogists to work on their family trees. The sessions do not require advanced registration and those interested can come between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on any or all of the days that the sessions are running.

"With the Genealogy Drop-In program, you can gain a greater appreciation of your family's legacy and its impact on your life," said Hall. "Whether you're just starting or you've been researching for years, we can help you uncover new insights and research strategies."

Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops or tablets and take advantage of available research sources. Although this is a drop-in program, KFPL says those working on a particular aspect of genealogy can email Hall in advance to see if specialized help is available.

Genealogy Drop-in sessions alternate between the Central Branch and the Isabel Turner Branch on the following dates:

- Tuesday, April 18 at Central Branch, 2nd Floor, Local History Room

- Thursday, April 27, at Isabel Turner Branch, Cataraqui Room

- Tuesday, May 2, at Central Branch, 2nd Floor, Local History Room

- Thursday, May 11, at Isabel Turner Branch, Cataraqui Room

- Tuesday, May 16, at Isabel Turner Branch, Cataraqui Room

- Thursday, May 25, at Central Branch, 2nd Floor, Local History Room

With files by CFRA;s Connor Ray