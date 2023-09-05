KFPL teams with Earthsave offering sustainable eating sessions

Earthsave is partnering with Kingston Frontenac Public Library (KFPL) in an effort to connect the dots between food choices and environmental impact.

A Plant-Powered Planet is happening on September 18th at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Branch. During the session, Earthsave will discuss the intersection of animal welfare, ecosystem health and climate resilience.

"A Plant-Powered Planet reminds us that each meal is an opportunity to make a positive impact," said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "Individual food choices may feel like small decisions, but across a community, have an effect that impacts the well-being of everyone."

"KFPL’s partnership with Earthsave underscores the Library’s commitment to promoting sustainable living and environmental responsibility," Miller added.

Registration is required for the program and can be completed at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/8997404.

Earthsave is a registered charity advocating for a plant-based diet for environmental sustainability, better health and compassion toward animals. To learn more about the organization, visit https://www.earthsave.ca.

Withe files by CFRA's Connor Ray