KHC launch People's Referendum supporting public health care

The Kingston Health Coalition is launching a People's Referendum in relation to the expansion of for-profit healthcare on April 18th at 11:30 a.m. on Brock Street in front of Hotel Dieu Hospital. The kick-off event will include a model voting station and will accept advance votes for the referendum.

The local coalition will be informing people through discussions, flyers, and advertisements on the impact of for-profit clinics then following up with a People's Referendum. There will be voting stations in public areas and in workplaces. The Referendum starts April 18th with the main community voting days being May 26th and 27th.

"Canadians are proud and protective of their hard-won Universal public healthcare system. Research has repeatedly proven that a for-profit healthcare system is inferior to the public system; for-profit healthcare is more expensive, has worse outcomes, and limits access for Ontarians", said Joan Jardin, co-chair of the Kingston Health Coalition.

The Kingston Health Coalition (KHC) says they are concerned about quality control, conflict of interest, patient accessibility, control of upselling and extra billing, and the costs at for-profit centres. Adding that recent decisions of the provincial government have been prioritizing for-profit private clinics with extra funding rather than supporting the public hospitals and solving the staffing crisis. Legislation has also been introduced to shield for-profit clinics and hospitals from public scrutiny. The KHC say they have heard from many people who have felt pressured to have treatments not covered by the Ontario health plan, often costing thousands of dollars.

A list of voting stations will be announced in May.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray