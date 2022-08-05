KHS low-cost spay/neuter clinic opening August 25th

After three years of preparation, Kingston Humane Society is excited to announce the opening of the KHS low-cost spay and neuter clinic on August 25th.

Applications for one of the available spots will be accepted on Tuesday, August 9th, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The clinic will be limited to spays and neuters of cats. The first 10 applicants with a cat that qualifies will be accepted.

Eligibility includes:

healthy adult cats under the age of 8

kittens that are at least 6 months old

female cats in heat

Cats are not eligible for spay or neuter if they are:

unhealthy or contagious cats

receiving medications within the last 2 weeks

very overweight/underweight

nursing

under 6 months with retain testicles

animals 8 and older

short face cat breeds such as Persian or Himalayan cats

“The city of Kingston has been in desperate need of a permanent spay/neuter clinic,” says Executive Director Gord Hunter. “We’re thrilled to offer this community service and while we’re starting with a lower number of spays and neuters, once our team gets trained in high volume technics, we will be able to increase the number of surgeries we can offer per month.”

On January 18th, City Council approved $62,000 in funding for the clinic which included the purchase of a second surgery table, a second anesthetic machine and a second surgery light, among other critical items needed to efficiently operate the clinic.

The KHS spay/neuter clinic will operate monthly on the last Thursday of the month and applications will normally be accepted on the first or second Tuesday of the month. The cost will be $125 + HST, payable in advance.

Online applications and more information can be found at https://kingstonhumanesociety.ca/neuter-info

