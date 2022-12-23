KHSC assumes control of Brockville dialysis clinic.

The Kingston Health Science Centre (KHSC) is collaborating with The Ottawa Hospital (ToH), The Ministry of Health (MoH), and the Ontario Renal Network (ORN), to assume control over three dialysis clinics across Est. Ont. and Ottawa, in an effort to streamline patient care.

As of Dec. 20, 2022, KHSC now manages the Brockville dialysis clinic, while the ToH will run clinics in Cornwall, Ottawa-Carelton. Patient care and services provided will be unaffected, and no staffing changes have been made.

"Collaboration opportunities like this help streamline care in the region and ensure that everyone who needs care will get it when they need it," said Janet Graham, Regional Director of Nephrology and Director of Critical Care and Emergency Medicine at The Ottawa Hospital. "We are grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with our healthcare partners and are working with patients and staff to make this transfer as seamless as possible."

25 new patients are being added to the KHSC dialysis unit, which already serves over 1,000 patients across Bellville, Napanee, Bancroft, Perth, Smiths Falls, Moose Factory, and Picton.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink