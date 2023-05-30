KHSC capping patient numbers at Children's Outpatient Clinic: Urgent Care Centre

Starting on June 1st, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) will begin limiting the daily number of patients seen at the Children's Outpatient Clinic (COPC) Urgent Care Centre located at the Hotel Dieu Hospital (HDH) site. They say this decision was made to ensure the team can continue to provide safe and effective care.

Moving forward, the COPC will accept somewhere between 40-45 patients each day at the Urgent Care Centre, which is a walk-in service. Each day, the lead physician and nurse will determine how many patients they will be able to see, depending on the complexity of conditions needing to be addressed. As a result, it is expected the COPC Urgent Care Centre will close earlier than usual several days per week.

KHSC says it is important to note that this patient capping only applies to walk-in visits to COPC's Urgent Care Centre. Appointments that are pre-booked with physicians, and other providers, who provide specialty care through the COPC clinics will continue as scheduled.

"At COPC, the Urgent Care Centre is staffed by one doctor at a time, alongside a team of nurses and other care providers. It's common to see between 50-70 patients per shift with complex conditions that take longer to treat" says Dr. Amy Acker, medical director at COPC. "Ideally this number would be closer to 40 patients to ensure we spend the appropriate amount of time with each patient and deliver high-quality care."

COPC's Urgent Care Centre will open each weekday morning at 9:00 a.m. and close when the maximum number of patients has been registered, or at the standard closing time of 4:00 p.m., whichever comes first. COPC remains closed on weekends and holidays.

"The pediatricians who staff the COPC Urgent Care Centre are also providing 24/7 care in the pediatric inpatient unit and emergency department, provide consultation to our community and region, or overseeing specialty clinics," says Dr. Acker. "There are simply not enough pediatricians in the area who are able to contribute to physician coverage at COPC, while maintaining all of the other clinical responsibilities at KHSC."

Patients who arrive after the doors have closed will be encouraged to seek care elsewhere, such as a walk-in or virtual care clinic, or the regular Urgent Care Centre (also located at the HDH site) if they are open. After hours, all individuals who have urgent medical concerns such as breathing difficulties, seizures, or severe pain can visit the Emergency Department at KHSC's Kingston General Hospital site for care.

With files by CFRA's Connor RAy