KHSC declares COVID-19 outbreak on Davies 3 unit at its Kingston General Hospital Site

Kingston health sciences centre has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Davies 3 unit of its Kingston general hospital site on November 10th. At this time, two patients have tested positive with the virus. The unit is now under quarantine and closed to admissions and visitors. KFL&A Public health has been notified.

KHSC, alongside public health is in the process of notifying all patients, visitors, families and staff affected by the outbreak.

The hospital’s infection prevention and control and occupational health teams are completing the necessary contact tracing and swabbing for individuals on the affected unit. Patients who have been discharged from the unit and who are deemed at risk to exposure, along with visitors, are being contacted by Public Health and will be followed closely in the community.

Patient care services continue as usual in all other areas of our hospital sites.

The hospital says their primary goal is the safety of our patients, health-care workers and community. As we continue to see community spread of COVID-19, KHSC remains vigilant and thanks everyone for working hard to prevent the spread of the virus, including adherence to our screening processes, masking requirements and visitor restrictions.

Members of the public who have symptoms of COVID-19 or concerns that they may have been exposed to the virus can seek testing at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Beechgrove Complex). Appointments can be booked online at https://ygkcovidtesting.coconutcalendar.com/.