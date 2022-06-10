iHeartRadio
KHSC maintaining mandatory masking policy

Kingston Health Sciences Centre-Labs

Masks will continue to be mandatory at all facilities under the Kingston Health Sciences Centre after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.

In a tweet, the centre says masking is a "critical safety measure" and said they would maintain the policy beyond June 11. 

Most of the province's remaining masking requirements, including on public transit and in hospitals, will expire on Saturday.   

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says organizations may implement their own policies.

