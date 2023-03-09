KHSC named one of Canada's top 40 hospitals

For the fifth consecutive year, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has been recognized as one of the best hospitals in the country by the American publication Newsweek. Each year, Newsweek publishes its 'World's Best Hospitals' report which measures the patient care provided in more than 1,000 hospitals across 27 countries.

This year, KHSC ranks in the top 40 Canadian hospitals. While there are more than 1,200 hospitals in Canada, only 67 of the country's best received a rank this year. Hospitals were measured by a panel of medical experts, including doctors and healthcare administrators, who considered patient satisfaction scores, patient-reported outcome measures, key performance indicators and overall reputation.

"What's most impressive to me is that despite facing significant challenges this year, KHSC continues to prove that we are a world-class institution by nearly any measure," says President and CEO Dr. David Pichora. "We continue to operate two of the oldest hospital sites in Canada, so I can confidently say this ranking isn't just a result of us having the best facilities. This ranking is directly attributable to our teams who are absolutely amongst the best and most skilled in the country."

KHSC says that this ranking also demonstrates that despite its size, patients in Kingston and southeastern Ontario continue to have access to the type of highly specialized care that is typically only offered in larger cities across Canada. This is the second time in as many months that KHSC has been ranked as a premier Canadian healthcare organization. In January, KHSC was named one of Canada's top 40 research hospitals by Research Infosource.

"Many of the hospitals that rank ahead of us on the list are located in much bigger communities like Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton or Vancouver," says Dr. Pichora. "This is an indication of truly how unique KHSC is in the Canadian healthcare landscape. We provide highly specialized care closer to home for patients within the region, but we have also shown that we are a valuable resource to the rest of Ontario when we have been called on throughout the pandemic."

"As a large academic institution, our two primary focuses are research and front-line delivery of patient care, and these two rankings demonstrate that we are best in class," says Dr. Pichora.

KHSC says they have continued to improve and expand its services provided to the patients and families it serves in the region, including:

- Opening the state-of-the-art Breast Imaging Kingston facility

- Expanding the regional renal (kidney) program

- Accepting dozens of pediatric patients from across Ontario

- Implement an innovative system that delivers contrast dye to patients during CT scans

- Expanding the services available for individuals with eating disorders

- World-class regional stroke program

- Assuming the operations of three key early childhood development programs

"Over the last few years, our ability to expand and innovate has people across the province taking notice," says Dr. Pichora. "Together, KHSC has expanded far beyond what we could have ever achieved as Kingston General Hospital or Hotel Dieu Hospital separately and we should all be very proud of what we have accomplished."

To see this year's Newsweek ranking of Canadian hospitals, visit: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/worlds-best-hospitals-2023/canada

