KHSC to begin capping patient numbers at Urgent Care Centre

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre will begin limiting the daily number of patients seen at the Urgent Care Centre located at its Hotel Dieu Hospital Site, to ensure the urgent care team can continue to provide the best care to each patient.

The UCC will now provide care for up to 120 patients a day and will determine daily how many patients it can safely care for. This will depend on the complexity of conditions, the number of doctors and nurses available, the status of the emergency department at the Kingston General Hospital, as well as wait times for registered patients to be assessed.

The hospital association says it is also expected the UCC may have to close earlier than 8:00 p.m. several days a week.

“With ongoing physician and staff shortages and growing patient volumes through the pandemic, hospitals across the country including KHSC, have been forced to make difficult decisions,” says KHSC Chief of Staff, Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick. “We have exhausted all other options and recognize the inconvenience this will cause for some people in our community. We ask everyone to help us preserve care for those who need it most and only come to the UCC if your health concern is indeed urgent.”

KHSC will be able to concentrate doctor resources at the ED department at the KGH site with the changes. As the major trauma centre for southeastern Ontario, the ED must always have enough resources to care for Ontario's sickest.

Patients who arrive after the doors have closed will be encouraged o seek care elsewhere, such as a walk-in or virtual care clinic. After hours, any individual experiencing bleeding or pain, serious trouble breathing and other life-threatening ailments are encouraged to visit the closest emergency department.