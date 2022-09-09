Kickoff Breakfast for United Way KFL&A's 'Local Love' campaign

The Kickoff Breakfast event at St.Lawrence College's Kingston Campus, saw 250 volunteers gathered to celebrate the reveal of the United Way KFL&A's fall campaign. On Friday, September 9th at 7:30 a.m. the breakfast event began, this was the first in-person goal reveal event the group has held since 2019.

The main attraction of the Kickoff Breakfast was the reveal of the 'Local Love' campaign. The United Way and KFL&A aim to raise $3,808,000 during the campaign. The ambitious goal was kept under tight wraps ahead of the breakfast event. The campaign goal is a $200,000 increase over last year's goal. The group stating that this increase reflects the growing needs in the community during these challenging times.

"Kickoff is always an exciting event," said Jane Lapointe, 2022 United Way Campaign Chair. "Our Campaign Cabinet volunteers have been hard at work since early in the year, laying the groundwork for a strong campaign."

"As a community, we are seeing more people who need food and secure housing, and who are often facing mental health and addictions challenges. And we are all feeling pressure as the cost of living increases," said Lapointe. "As the pandemic continues, we need to act at a local level to support individuals who are vulnerable. They need our support now more than ever. every donation makes an impact."

In the past, thousands of volunteers have come together to raise funds for programs that help their families, friends, and neighbors in the community. Last year, United Way KFL&A helped over 74,000 people in our community. This year the group re-enforces that their efforts are more important than ever to make sure the immediate needs are met for the most vulnerable as costs continue to rise and the effects of the pandemic continue to be felt.

During the Kickoff Breakfast, the renewal grants were also announced. Two Leadership Challenge Grants are in effect for the fundraiser. Under one grant, donors who give at least $1,200 for the first time, will have their donation matched by an anonymous Kingston couple. Donors who are already under the category of 'Leader of the Way' who adds at least 10% to their previous year's donation will also see their funds matched under the Leadership Grant.

The other renewed grant, called the Women United Challenge Grant, is donated by Jessica Bayne Hogan and specifically encourages women to donate at the leadership level, becoming part of 'Women United.'

"I was delighted to extend this additional matching grant to the incredible women of our community once again," said Bayne Hogan. "Over the past few years I have had the pleasure of co-chairing Women United and have been awed and inspired by the level of compassion, engagement and genuine interest of the women involved in asking how can we do better as a community to fill existing gaps and support all of those in our community."

During last year's campaign, 635 people participated in the Leadership Challenge Grant. Together, their donations combined with matching funds raised 57% of the campaign total.

The 12-week campaign wraps up on November 24, 2022. For more information and updates visit www.unitedwaykfla.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray