Killaloe man charged with several counts of breaching bail and harassment

Ontario Provincial Police say a Killaloe man has been charged criminally after a police investigation. OPP explain that on July 15th, 2023 around 3:00 p.m. they responded to a harassment call for service in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

Once they arrived at the scene officers arrested a 71-year-old from Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards Township. They were charged with the following offences:

- Criminal harassment (two counts)

- Breach of conditions of release (three counts)

OPP says the accused was held pending bail court at the Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray