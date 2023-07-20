Killaloe man charged with several counts of breaching bail and harassment
Ontario Provincial Police say a Killaloe man has been charged criminally after a police investigation. OPP explain that on July 15th, 2023 around 3:00 p.m. they responded to a harassment call for service in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.
Once they arrived at the scene officers arrested a 71-year-old from Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards Township. They were charged with the following offences:
- Criminal harassment (two counts)
- Breach of conditions of release (three counts)
OPP says the accused was held pending bail court at the Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
