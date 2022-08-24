Killaloe OPP charge two impaired drivers in two weeks

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has laid impaired driving charges on two individuals after investigating two separate incidents. The first incident took place on August 10th, 2022 when OPP conducted a traffic stop just before 3:30 p.m. on Paugh Lake Road in the Township of Madawaska Valley. The traffic stop resulted in the driver being transported for further testing. Following investigations, 19-year-old Spencer Large of Madawaska Valley was arrested. OPP laid two charges against Large, both in relation to impaired driving.

Following the arrest, OPP seized Large's driver's license, which is now suspended for 90 days, as well as impounded his vehicle. Large was released and is scheduled to appear in court on September 14th, 2022.

The second incident took place on August 21st, when OPP responded to a traffic complaint involving a vehicle being driven in an unsafe manner. Police located the vehicle around 2:00 p.m. and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, 38 year old Bartosz Stojkowski of Madawaska Valley was also transported for further testing. Investigation resulted in the arrest of Stojkowski, two charges were also laid against him, both in relation to impaired driving.

OPP also seized the license of Stojkowski, which came with a 90-day suspension. His vehicle was also impounded. Stojkowski was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on October 12th, 2022.

