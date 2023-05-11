Killaloe OPP continue receiving complaints for online and phone fraud scams

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says they have continued to receive various types of complaints regarding telephone and online fraud scams directed at local residents.

Police would like to remind the public that unexpected requests for money transfers or banking information should be treated with caution. Anyone receiving such a request should take steps to verify the identity of the person making the request.

OPP adds that caution should be used when receiving unsolicited requests from a person claiming to be calling or messaging from a government agency or financial institution. The authenticity of the caller or messenger can be verified by contacting the government agency or financial institution yourself by using the contact information you have obtained from a reliable source.

If the call is from a person claiming to be a family member in need of money, the person receiving the call should call back on a contact number that they previously had for the person or obtain contact information from another trusted family member.

OPP says potential victims need to resist the urge to act quickly. Remember a person answering a fraudulent call can always hang up and verify the information.

Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a fraud or would be interested in information on safeguarding themselves, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-(888)-495-8501 or by visiting www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray