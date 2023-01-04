Killaloe OPP gives results from festive RIDE campaign

With New Years' celebrations passed by, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Festive RIDE Campaign has concluded. OPP says the campaign focused on alcohol and drug-impaired drivers and efforts to keep our roadways safe for all.

Locally, the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participated in this campaign and report that collectively police conducted a total of eighty-eight RIDE checks. During those stops, the police arrested and charged two (2) drivers with impaired-related offences.

Police also take the chance to remind drivers that although the campaign is over, driving safely and making good choices does not end.

With file sby CFRA's Connor Ray