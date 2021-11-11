Killaloe OPP investigate animal complaint

Members of the Killaloe detachment of the OPP responded to an animal complaint for service in the township of Bonnechere valley on November 2nd.

Police say they received information that the owner of a younger hunting dog had located the dog deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

As a result of the police investigation, 63 year-old Wayne Hoffman of Bonnecherre Valley Township has been charged under the criminal code offence with killing or injuring an animal.

The accused was released on conditions and is schedules to appear in court on Wednesday December 8th at the Ontario court of justice in Killaloe.