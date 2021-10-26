Killaloe OPP investigate Break and Enter to local business

The Killaloe OPP detachment are investigating the break and enter of a business on Farmer Road in the Madawaska Valley.

They say that entry was gained to the building through a side door sometime overnight, with the thieves making off with numerous power tools.

The Forensic Identification Unit and the Community Street Crime Unit are assisting in this investigation.

Police as asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613-757-2600, the Pembroke / Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.valleytips.ca.