Killaloe OPP investigate several fraud incidents

Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public of several fraud incidents that are occurring and currently under investigation.

The OPP said in this scam, an online advertisement is posted on social media platforms such as Facebook, offering the sale of firewood. The suspect requests a deposit by e-transfer, and once the deposit is made, the firewood is not delivered, and the buyer is unable to contact the seller.

Police advise the community to be aware and cautious of sending any amount of money prior to receiving the goods.

This year in April, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) warned Canadians to use caution when buying and selling online.

In 2021, frauds associated with buying or selling goods online accounted for more than $21.2 million in reported losses. This includes non-delivery scams, including those involving puppies, rental properties, and deceptive marketing of counterfeit goods. The OPP say these instances have all increased over the pandemic period.

Police recommend knowing the market value of the product you're buying or selling ahead of time; don't trust extremely low or high offers; beware of buyers and sellers then use urgency as a method to apply pressure to your buying or selling decision-making process; and, do an online search to see if anyone has already reported the person you are considering to buy or sell from.

If you or someone you know have been a victim of fraud scams, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.