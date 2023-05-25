Killaloe OPP investigate theft of ATV and trailer in Bonnechere Valley, Twp.

Police are currently investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and a trailer from a cottage in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police say on May 19th, 2023 around 5:30 p.m. officers received a call for service regarding the theft of an ATV and trailer that was stored at a cottage on Opeongo Road, in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Police say it is believed that the theft occurred sometime between May 14th and May 19th, 2023. During that time an unknown person or people attended the residents and stole the items.

The stolen ATV is described as a green 2013 Suzuki King Quad 500. The trailer is described as homemade with wooden sides.

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray