Killaloe OPP investigate two trailers broken into in Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Twp.
Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe say they are currently investigating two break-and-enter incidents that recently took place.
OPP explained that on August 19th, 2023 just before 7:00 p.m. officers responded to a break-and-enter call for service involving two camper trailers on neighbouring lots on Burnt Bridge Road, in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan.
Police say they believe that sometime between August 7th, 2023, and August 12th, 2023, unknown persons forced entry into the camper trailers. A storage trailer was also entered. A boat motor, generator, chainsaw and two propane tanks were stolen.
Police say they are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles visiting Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke ridingLeader of the Official Opposition and Ontario NDP, Marit Stiles is visiting the Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke riding on August 28th, 2023. Stiles has a busy day, aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the offerings and issues faced by residents,
-
Charges laid as OPP respond to two domestic disputes in RenfrewTwo people have been charged in Renfrew after Ontario Provincial Police investigate domestic disputes and assaults in Admaston-Bromley Township.
-
Impaired driver charged crashing into car on Parkdale Ave.A 48-year-old woman is facing an impaired driving charge after Brockville Police responded to a car crash at Parkedale Avenue and Windsor Drive where the impaired driver struck another vehicle from behind.
-
Contraband valued over $145K seized at Collins Bay InstitutionBetween August 14th and 20th, 2023, Correctional Services at Collins Bay Institution seized several packages containing contraband and unauthorized items totaling an estimated $145,083.
-
Kingston Police launch 'University District Safety Initiative' during orientation weekIn effect, from Monday, August 28th at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, September 10th at 11:59 p.m. the Kingston Police Service is launching the University District Safety Initiative for orientation week for new and returning post-secondary students.
-
OVWRC details proper procedure for large item collection in communityThe Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke and Township of Laurentian Valley will soon be getting a large item collection. The Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre details proper item procedures, as well as what is accepted and what will not be picked up at the curb.
-
OPP investigate items taken from parked cars in Madawaska Valley Twp.Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are investigating two separate incidents of thefts from parked vehicles in Madawaska Valley Township. One car was parked on Bay Street, while the second was broken into on Kelly Street.
-
Brockville Police arrest man attempting to smash car window with hammerA 24-year-old man is facing weapons and mischief charges after Brockville Police responded to a report of a man in the area of King Street West and Kincaid Street attempting to smash a car window with a hammer.
-
"Touch a Truck" event free at St. Lawrence CampusOn Friday, August 25th at the St. Lawrence College campus the Children’s Service Department of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville is hosting a free TOUCH A TRUCK event and BBQ from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.