Killaloe OPP investigate two trailers broken into in Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Twp.

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe say they are currently investigating two break-and-enter incidents that recently took place.

OPP explained that on August 19th, 2023 just before 7:00 p.m. officers responded to a break-and-enter call for service involving two camper trailers on neighbouring lots on Burnt Bridge Road, in the Township of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan.

Police say they believe that sometime between August 7th, 2023, and August 12th, 2023, unknown persons forced entry into the camper trailers. A storage trailer was also entered. A boat motor, generator, chainsaw and two propane tanks were stolen.

Police say they are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray