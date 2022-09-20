Killaloe OPP investigating bicycle theft in Madawaska Valley, Ont.

Members of the Killaloe detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a bicycle theft in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

On September 12, 2022, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a theft on Casey Street. A black Trek mountain bike with blue highlights was stolen sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., on September 12, from the bike parking area near Karol Woytyla Square.

If you have information on this case, contact the Killaloe OPP detachment at 613-757-2600, or anonymously at www.valleytips.ca

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa