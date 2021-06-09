iHeartRadio
30°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Killaloe OPP investigating single-vehicle crash in Bonnechere Valley

OPP

Killaloe OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. 

Police say they responded to the collision shortly before 1 a.m. this morning on Foymount Rd near Donegal Rd. 

According to OPP, preliminary information suggested that a pick-up truck left the roadway and struck a rock cut. 

At the time of police arrival, officers were unable to locate the driver and began a search. The OPP's Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team aided in the effort. 

Later this morning, at around 9 a.m., the 17-year-old driver from the Township of Bonnechere Valley was located safely at a hunt camp near Cormac Rd. 

Renfrew County Ambulance were on scene assessing the driver's injuries. They have been deemed non-life threatening. 

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. 

Check out the latest Songs