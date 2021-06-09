Killaloe OPP investigating single-vehicle crash in Bonnechere Valley

Killaloe OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Police say they responded to the collision shortly before 1 a.m. this morning on Foymount Rd near Donegal Rd.

According to OPP, preliminary information suggested that a pick-up truck left the roadway and struck a rock cut.

At the time of police arrival, officers were unable to locate the driver and began a search. The OPP's Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team aided in the effort.

Later this morning, at around 9 a.m., the 17-year-old driver from the Township of Bonnechere Valley was located safely at a hunt camp near Cormac Rd.

Renfrew County Ambulance were on scene assessing the driver's injuries. They have been deemed non-life threatening.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.