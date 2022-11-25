Killaloe OPP launch Festive RIDE campaign

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they try to work all year keeping Ontario roads safe from impaired drivers, and this holiday season is no different as they make it a particular focus during the Festive RIDE campaign which runs until January 2, 2023.

Locally, the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they will be taking part in this campaign aimed at taking alcohol and drug-impaired drivers off of local roads.

Police say they will be highly visible throughout this campaign, adding that motorists should expect to see RIDE programs in their communities. Citizens are also reminded to do their part during the campaign by never driving after consuming alcohol or drugs, and never letting anyone else drive if they know or suspect that they have consumed alcohol or drugs.

Finally, Killaloe OPP reminds community members to drive safe and drive sober to ensure everyone has a happy holiday season.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray